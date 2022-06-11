‘Connects to Your Heart’: Telugu Anchor Rashmi Gautam on Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie

After Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, there’s growing excitement among the cine lovers for films from down south. The latest to capture the imagination on a Pan-India level is Rakshit Shetty’s Kannada film 777 Charlie.

The film is getting amazing reviews from the audience and critics. The positive word-of-mouth is also making the people flock to theatres.

Recently, popular Telugu anchor Rashmi Gautam also expressed her views on the film. She shared a picture on her Instagram that stated, “777 Charlie is too good. If you are a pet lover or not, this movie connects to your heart. Charlie dog is just amazing, it made everyone emotional.”

The anchor further urged everyone to watch the film saying, “Do watch the beautiful tale of Dharma and Charlie.”

The plot centres around Dharma (Rakshit Shetty), an introvert who leads a mechanical lifestyle. Oddly, someone who doesn’t have a grin on his face spends his days watching Charlie Chaplin films. As chance would have it, Charlie, a Labrador Retriever pup, enters his life and permanently transforms him. After meeting by chance, they are both striving to heal from previous traumas and find consolation in one other’s presence.

Meanwhile, as far as the box-office is concerned, on the whole, thanks to the poor buzz surrounding Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie has emerged as a viable option for the family audience.

The film is predicted to make between Rs 15 and 25 crores in India with its Hindi version, which is a very impressive sum for a dubbed Kannada picture with no big name.

Meanwhile, 777 Charlie hit the cinemas on June 10 in five different languages. The film is helmed by Kiranraj K. The emotional flick comprises an ensemble of pup Charlie, Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri Danish Sait and Bobby Simha along with Raj B Shetty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.