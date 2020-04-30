Consider Myself Lucky to Have Been Rishi ji's Voice, Says Kumar Sanu

Playback star Kumar Sanu's song Sochenge tumhe pyaar in the 1992 film Deewana was filmed on Rishi Kapoor, and the singer counts the number among his all-time favourites.

"There are so many fond memories attached to this song. I remember sitting with him (Kapoor) and discussing the song. It was such an interactive discussion. He was always so inquisitive in every part of filmmaking -- be it acting, direction or making of a song, he was a complete entertainer," said Sanu.

Calling Kapoor a true professional, Sanu added: "There was something so inspiring about him. Acting was his life. He used to light up the camera with his talent and camera presence. For him work was worship"

"Though he is not with us today, he has left a glorious legacy of work to inspire the coming generations of actors" said Sanu, adding: "There never was and never be an actor like him."

