Construction of Building at Nadigar Sangam First Priority: Actor Nassar

Actor Nassar, the newly elected president of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), has said that his first task is to complete the construction of the building of Nadigar Sangam. The much-awaited election results of the Nadigar Sangam were announced on March 20. The Pandavar Ani team led by actor Nassar, Vishal, and Karthi registered a thumping victory.

The Pandavar Ani team also met the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin on Tuesday to take his blessings before resuming the office at Nadigar Sangam. The team thanked the Government of Tamil Nadu for its full cooperation in holding the elections.

The Pandavar Ani team also won the previous elections at Nadigar Sangam and had promised to construct a state-of-the-art building for the association. However, a delay in the construction of the structure resulted in a lot of criticism from their opponents.

Following the victory of Pandavar Ani, actor Vishal also shared a thank you letter on his Twitter account stating that honesty and hard work never fails. The actor thanked all the members of Nadigar Sangam and said that truth has finally triumphed.

The elections for Nadigar Sangam were held in 2019, the counting of votes was suspended owing to litigation.

Following this, the Madras High Court last month declared that the elections held in 2019 were valid and directed that the counting of votes be completed within a month. The votes were securely kept in a bank locker since 2019.

Nassar is an Indian actor, director, producer, and singer who has primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in the entertainment industry with the 1985 film Kalyana Agathigal which was directed by K. Balachander.

The actor has also appeared in several Hindi films including Phir Milenge, Chachi 420, Rowdy Rathore, Sala Khadoos, Serious Men, and Nishabd.

