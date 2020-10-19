Consumption Of Online Content In Sync With The Lives We Lead Today: Rasika Dugal

New Delhi: The experience of watching a film in a theatre is unparalleled but the coronavirus pandemic has made even the purists turn to streaming services and actor Rasika Dugal says the audience today consumes content in a pattern that aligns with their lifestyle. While the OTT platforms threw the concept of chasing box office numbers out of the window, a relief to the actors and makers, they also gave viewers a host of options, she said.

“The streaming space has offered us a lot more, in terms of content, but also in terms of changing existing practices like the chase of box office numbers. It has also proven that the audiences have been ready for a variety for a long time. It was just that we were not able to offer them,” she told .