Contagion Star Matt Damon Reveals His Oldest Daughter Had Coronavirus 'Early On'

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had contracted COVID-19 while studying in New York City during the earlier days of the outbreak. The actor said that “she got through it fine” though.

The actor had been in Dublin shooting "The Last Duel" when the country began to shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9 -- stayed in Ireland.

"She's (Alexia) in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon told a radio station in an interview, reports usatoday.com.

"We'll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody's OK, obviously Lucy's mom and my mom – it's scary for that generation."

The Damon family is well-equipped for quarantine in a foreign country.

"We've got what nobody else has, which is actual, live human beings teaching our kids," he said.

"We feel guilty. We've got this kind of incredible setup in this place that's absolutely gorgeous."

The 49-year-old also talked about the 2011 film Contagion – in which he played the role of Mitch Emhoff – which many have cited as being eerily similar to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“Anybody who says you couldn't predict this – I mean, just look at Contagion. Ten years ago, we made a movie just by talking to experts and asking them 'How would this look? And how would it go down?' So it's upsetting. The whole thing is tragic and sad... I think at least now, we know what to do and we won't look at people like they're crazy when they tell us to go sit at home and wash our hands and socially distance."