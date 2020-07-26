'Containment Zone' Posters Outside Amitabh Bachchan's House Jalsa Removed by BMC, See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan's property Jalsa is being rid of 'containment zone' posters that were put up outside the veteran actor's bungalow after he and some members of his family tested positive for coronavirus on July 11.

News agency ANI shared pictures of BMC officials removing containment zone signs from outside the Bachchan's house on Sunday. "BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone," read the tweet.

Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/GIImOJVA7n — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Apart from Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. Remaining family members, which include Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, had earlier tested negative for coronavirus and are in self isolation. Big B has been receiving well-wishes from fans ever since he and family members have been hospitalised for Covid-19 infection. As he gets treated in the hospital, Bollywood's "Shahenshah" is using social media to interact with his admirers, and express his gratitude. Recently, Amitabh has shared a throwback photo with his family members Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya on Instagram. Thanking his fans for their prayers for him and his family members, he said: "We see your love". In the throwback photo, they are seen waving at their fans.

