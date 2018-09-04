English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Content is More Important Than Medium, Says Patralekha Paul
The CityLights actor opens up about her experience working in Alt Balaji's Bose: Dead/Alive, for which she has been nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category at iReel Awards.
Patralekha Paul has been nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category at iReel Awards for Bose: Dead/Alive. (Image: Instagram/Patralekha)
Actor Patralekha Paul made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights, in which she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, whom she has been dating since.
Ahead of News18’s iReel Awards, that aim to felicitate outstanding content in the Indian web space released in the last one year, the 28-year-old gets candid about her journey so far and working with Rajkummar again in Alt Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive, for which she has been nominated in the category of Best Actress (Drama).
How was it doing Bose: Dead/Alive?
It was more like homecoming because I had worked with the cast and crew earlier in my debut film. Being a Bengali, I had a great time playing a Bengali girl on screen. It was a first for me. The show also allowed me to live an era about which I had only read.
Working with Rajkummar again must have been interesting?
There was no difference really because I see him almost everyday. So working together again didn’t make that kind of a difference. But to see him undergo such a drastic physical transformation to become Bose — he gained a lot of weight, shaved his head — was quite inspiring.
How has your filmi journey been so far?
It was tough initially. When I came, I was completely clueless, I had no idea about the industry. I was absolutely lost for the first two years after CityLights. But right now, I am in a happy space. I understand things better now.
What do you think of iReel Awards?
It is a great platform that applauds good content, which web series are delivering these days. The medium is not important anymore. It’s content that transcends everything. It’s great to see that people in India are watching web shows.
iReel Awards will be held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on September 6.
Thank you ireel awards for the nomination . #Repost @hansalmehta with @get_repost ・・・ Nominated in 4 categories at the News18 iREEL awards - Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Series (Drama) and Best Writing (Drama). Proud to be part of this. @ektaravikapoor @filmypulkit @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa and the entire team.
