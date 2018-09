Content is More Important Than Medium, Says Patralekha Paul

Actor Patralekha Paul made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights, in which she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, whom she has been dating since.Ahead of News18’s iReel Awards, that aim to felicitate outstanding content in the Indian web space released in the last one year, the 28-year-old gets candid about her journey so far and working with Rajkummar again in Alt Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive, for which she has been nominated in the category of Best Actress (Drama).It was more like homecoming because I had worked with the cast and crew earlier in my debut film. Being a Bengali, I had a great time playing a Bengali girl on screen. It was a first for me. The show also allowed me to live an era about which I had only read.There was no difference really because I see him almost everyday. So working together again didn’t make that kind of a difference. But to see him undergo such a drastic physical transformation to become Bose — he gained a lot of weight, shaved his head — was quite inspiring.It was tough initially. When I came, I was completely clueless, I had no idea about the industry. I was absolutely lost for the first two years after CityLights. But right now, I am in a happy space. I understand things better now.It is a great platform that applauds good content, which web series are delivering these days. The medium is not important anymore. It’s content that transcends everything. It’s great to see that people in India are watching web shows. iReel Awards will be held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on September 6.