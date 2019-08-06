Controversial Rajinikanth Scene in Comali will be Removed, Confirms Jayaram Ravi

The highly anticipated trailer of Jayaram Ravi's Comali was released on August 3 and it fast gained publicity for allegedly portraying Rajinikanth in a bad light. #BoycottComali also started trending on Twitter as soon as the trailer dropped online and fans of Rajinikanth could not help but protest against the forthcoming film, which hits theatres on August 15.

The matter pertains to a particular moment in the trailer where the lead character named Ravi recovers from coma almost after 15 years. It goes on to show Rajinikanth’s delayed political entry, which was perceived by many as a mockery of the superstar by the makers of Comali.

Naturally, this scene in particular did not go down well with Rajinikanth's fans. The superstar’s fans even demanded an apology from the makers over his portrayal in Comali. They also demanded the political scene to be removed from this upcoming film.

In response to protests, Jayaram Ravi has confirmed in a lengthy post on social media that the controversial scene will be deleted from the film, He stated, “A particular substance in the trailer involving Shri Rajinikanth sir has unfortunately hurt the sentiments of a few Thalaivar fans. I would like to make it clear that the element was included in a positive light. Being a hardcore Superstar Rajini sir fan, I have been as eager and anxious as any other follower to see him embark on his political journey. We all grew up watching his movies, his action and his style had mandatorily become an inherent part of our nature and there is no way that we would show such disrespect to him in any way or his fans."

He continued, What made him more loveable that before is that he saw the trailer of Comali and appreciated our team for the creative appeal and congratulated us for coming up with such a unique idea. However, to see that such an ideation without an deliberate intent has been receiving resentments and some negative feedbacks from a section of his fans, we have decided to delete the portion from the movie.”

See Ravi's post here:

Comali co-stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. Ravi will be seen in 9 different looks for this film.

