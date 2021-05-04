Controversial Tweets of Kangana Ranaut and Why The Suspension Was On Its Way

In April 2020, Twitter had suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account after her post “incited violence against a particular religious group”. The suspension came after several instances of her account being reported for “spewing hate” on the micro-blogging site. A year later, Kangana Ranaut faced the same fate. Her Twitter account got suspended, too, for an “inflammatory” tweet in reaction to the reported violence in West Bengal after the Assembly election results.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Rangoli, who is also Kangana’s manager, used to tweet on behalf of her actress sister, till her account was banned. At which point, Kangana became active herself, but just like her older sibling, she, too, often ran into controversies with her opinions. Earlier this year, certain restrictions were imposed on her account after she posted an incendiary tweet against the web series Tandav, in which she said it was “time to take (the makers’) heads off” for hurting religious sentiments. Kangana had tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at the time and said, “My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime.”

‘Why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’

In the past year, she has taken on several individuals, organisations, the film industry and political entities. One of the major incidents being her war against Shiv Sena, which had its roots in another controversial incident, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had posted on Twitter that she was feeling unsafe after Sushant’s death in Mumbai and stated that the city felt like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). She wrote, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

‘Babur has come to Ram Temple’

When the Shiv Sena led BMC carried out a demolition drive at her home and office in Bandra, Kangana had compared her office space to the Ram Mandir and said, “The first film in Manikarnika films, Ayodhya was announced, it is not a building for me but Ram temple itself, today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babur this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram."

‘I knew what Kashmiri Pandits had gone through but today I felt it too’

After the demolition, she shared a clip addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “My home was demolished today, your ego will be destroyed tomorrow. This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same. You have done a favour to me. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits had gone through but today I felt it too. I vow to this country that I will make a film not only on Ayodhya but also Kashmir.”

‘Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia’

Days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana released a video attacking Hindi film industry “insiders”. In subsequent tweets, she took on “Bullywood and nepo-kids” and declared there was a systematic conspiracy that led to Sushant’s death. She had declared filmmaker Karan Johar the “kingpin of movie mafia” on his chat show several years ago. In the aftermath of Sushant’s death, the accusations got more serious. She had tweeted, “Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! … Even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me.”

‘If NCB enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars’

In August 2020, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. “It is quite evident Sushant knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed,” the actress had claimed, kick-starting a serious thread of accusations on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Kangana had also stated that “many A-listers will be behind bars” if the NCB “enters Bollywood”. Kangana tweeted, “If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen…”

‘They are not farmers they are terrorists’

Earlier this year, during the protests against the new farm laws, Kangana called international singer Rihanna a “fool” and the farmers “terrorists”. Rihanna had questioned the lack of adequate coverage of the protests in a tweet, to which Kangana had responded, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.” She even got into a spat with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh over the protests, calling him a “Khalistani”. Twitter had to delete some of her posts back then too.

These are only the highlights of tweets and posts from Kangana, who has also targeted several colleagues including Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. While her Twitter account got suspended permanently on Tuesday, she shifted her focus to Instagram, saying that she has several platforms to voice her opinions.

