Controversy Over Kichcha Sudeep's Appearance In Rummy Games Ad Continues; Check Details

The ongoing controversy surrounding Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep appearing in an ad for an online Rummy game is not showing any signs of ending. After director Nanda Kishore made a video to slam a social media user who criticised Kichcha Sudeep for appearing in the ad, the user hit back.

It all started a few days ago when the user came across an ad campaign for online Rummy games in which Kichcha Sudeep was featured. The user called out the Sandalwood star for his irresponsibility towards society for promoting activities that have a lot of financial risks. He said that many men are attracted by these lucrative games and end up losing every single penny and coming on the streets and even taking their own lives. He also criticised the government for not making such apps illegal. However, he also used some offensive and derogatory words while referring to Kichcha Sudeep which did not go down well with his fans as well as director Nanda Kishore.

Calling out the user for using words like eunuchs for artists in the Kannada industry, the director referred to the user with the same term. Now, the user has made another video in retaliation and took the name of one of the Kannada industry’s most revered stars, the late Dr Rajkumar. He said that he never taught his audience and fans to do anything wrong. “Name one ill-habit that Dr Rajkumar promoted among his fans. He never even smoked in any of his movies,” the user said, adding that the industry needed role models like Dr Rajkumar and not Sudeep. Here is the video.

While this controversy is not easing down, Kichcha Sudeep is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of his movie Vikram Rona, which is slated to release on July 28.

