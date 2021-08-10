Controversy Over Titles of 2 Malayalam Films for Hurting Religious Sentiments of Christians

Thiruvananthapuram: Two upcoming Malayalam movies of a director are the epicenter of a controversy as a section of Christians marked discontent over hurting their religious sentiments. It all started with Eesho which translates into Jesus in Malayalam, which had a tag line, not a tale from the Bible. Director Nadirsha, who had directed movies Amar, Akbar, Anthony, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan and Mera Naam Shaji decided to go ahead with the name, no matter what. The believers want director Nadirshah to take down the title of the movie headlined by actor Jayasurya.

One more movie from director, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan ( Keshu, Head of this Family) sparked another row, for it rhymed with Yeshu Ee Veedinte Nathan meaning Jesus, Head of this Family. Dileep reprises the role of protagonist Keshu, an elderly man. Curiously, the controversy erupted only recently even as the title was announced as early as 2019. It has to be noted that Eesho and it’s tag line made Keshu into trouble.

Reacting on the issue, Nadirsha was adamant that the name of the film would not be changed for any reason. “I did not put the name of my own free will. It was done in consultation with the producer and hero. The current controversy is baseless. There is no need to change the name of the movie. Intrusion into the freedom of expression of cinema is unacceptable. Movies with similar names have been released before. I don’t know why was there such a fuss now," said Nadirsha.

The movie courted controversy with All Kerala Catholic Congress, (AKCC) an association of Catholics in Syro Malabar Kerala, called a presser to mark their protest in naming a film after their god. “There is only one God for Christians. That God is called Eesho. It is unacceptable for a film to be made under that name. Christians put up billboards Yeshu Ee Veedinte Nathan in the entrance of their homes in the name of Jesus. Keshu rhymes to this name. The only difference here is in one letter," president of AKCC Changanassery chapter Adv P.P. Joseph said.

AKCC leaders said the resentment is over the title of the movie alone. It does not matter what the content of the film is. Even though the movie speaks about good things, the name Eesho should not be used, they pointed out.

P.C. George, former MLA, had also lashed out naming the movie Eesho. “It’s disappointing to know that someone like Nadirsha did this. It’s not something that started today or yesterday. There are a few filmmakers who have come down with the compulsion to insult the Christian community," George said in an interview.

“Let that title go for a change, and start with a good name. None will mark their dissent. Everyone who casts their eyes upon it, would say good words. The name is unacceptable to the Christian community. It doesn’t matter if you raise protest against it," he added.

In the meantime, Yuhanon Mar Meletius, Metropolitan of Thrissur Diocese of Orthodox Church, came in support of Nadirsha in a Facebook post.

“What’s wrong with naming a movie ‘Eesho’? Many people in Central Travancore, including a relative of mine, have names like this! So far none of them were told to be ‘banned’. Some Christians call the Messiah ‘Eesho’, while others call him Yeshu. Would anyone say that this name can’t come anywhere else?," the post reads.

It should be noted that a 2018 Malayalam movie Ee.Ma.Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and many a laurels including the awards in IFFI, passed a clean chit causing no unrest among the believers and went on to won laurels both nationally and internationally. Pellissery cherrypicked a name which expands to Eesho Mariyam Ousephe, a much revered salutation in Malayalam for Jesus, Mary and Joseph. The film even had a scene where a priest, played by Dileesh Pothan, was roughed up by a vexatious protagonist Eeshi, enacted by Chemban Vinod Jose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here