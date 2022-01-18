Cook With Comali 3 Promo: Actor Roshini Hariprian Enters Show to Fans' Excitement

The makers of Cook With Comali Season 3 have shared a short promo, giving a glimpse into Bharathi Kannamma fame Roshini Hariprian’s entry in the cookery show. The promo shared by Vijay television on Twitter features Roshini grooving to a song as she makes an entry into the show. Cook With Comali Season 3 host, judges, and co-contestants gives Roshini a warm welcome.

Take a look:

Soon after the promo was shared, fans wanted to know when the third season will premiere. Many noticed that the promo featured everyone, except for the fame of the clowns. This raised the question of whether Cook With Clown fame would attend the show or not. But, one of the judges of the show, made it clear that he would attend.

The audience can also watch the latest episodes of Cook With Comali Season 3 on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar. Fans are eager to know more about the contestants who will be participating.

Roshini, who played the role of Kannamma in the Bharati Kannamma, left the show a few months ago to try her luck in films. Following this, there was a huge disappointment among the fans, but now there is no doubt that the Cook With Clown show will surely be a delight for Roshini’s fans.

Speaking of the competitive cookery show, the first and second season of Cook With Clown aired on Vijay TV and was well received by the fans. The show first premiered in 2019 and has been entertaining the masses owing to its unique mixture of fun and competitive spirit.

Big Boss contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar won the title of the first season. Ramya Pandian was the runner-up. Following this, Kani was announced as the winner of the 2nd season of the Cook With Clown show.

