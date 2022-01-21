Cook with Comali Fame Pugazh’s Photo With Benz Riya Goes Viral

Tamil television actor and comedian Pugazh has gained a huge popularity with the Star Vijay TV show Cook with Comali. He has also a good fan following on social media. He recently posted a photo with actress Benz Riya on Instagram wishing her on birthday.

Sharing the photo on Instagram he wrote, “Happy birthday partner. Love u.” This picture has led to speculations that the comedian has finally revealed his girlfriend. It seems the fans of Pugazh have finally got the answer and sharing congratulatory messages for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Tv Pugazh (@vijaytvpugazh)

Fans are very excited and happy to see this picture. For them it is like their wait is over. They are also conveying best wishes to Pugazh and Riya in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations" and another user said, “Happy marriage life". A third user commented, “Anna congratulations". Pugazh has also tagged Benz in it. Fans are curious to know if the two are planning to get married any time soon. Earlier too Pugazh had posted some pictures with a girl but she was never in the frame properly.

This picture has created a lot of excitement and has also raised some questions. It has been posted for two days and it will be interesting to know if Pugazh has something to say about it.

Many actors have become popular with the show Cook with Comali which blends comedy with cooking.

Pugazh hails from Cuddalore and has bagged films with Ajith, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay, post Cook With Comali 2. It is being said that he will also be a part of Cook With Comali 3, which will soon go on air on Vijay TV.

