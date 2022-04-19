Cooku With Comali Star Manimegalai's Bike Stolen, Police Launches Probe

VJ-turned-comedian Manimegalai has become quite popular with the Tamil audience for her sense of humour. Cooku with Comali star Manimegalai recently updated her fans about her bike getting stolen. Her fans were quick to console her on her loss.

“Our Bike Got Stolen Early This Morning today, parked at our Friends Place near Ashok Nagar. After Marriage Kashta pattu Earn panni Aasaiya vaanguna our First Bike. Feeling Down. Varushathuku oru sambavam enga irundhuthan varudho!” the star wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself and her husband with the newly bought bike.

She also mentioned the model number as well as the license number of the bike adding, “Necessary Steps Taken! Hope everything ends well”.

Manimegalai is famous among the public for having hosted various shows on Sun Music. Back in 2017, she married her husband, Hussain who is a choreographer. Soon after she switched from Sun Group to TV.

Having appeared in multiple shows, she is now starring in Cooku with Comali. Having been featured in all three seasons of the show, she has now created a huge fan base for herself.

She recently posted on Instagram that her husband’s expensive 2-wheeler KTM was stolen 2 days ago. She also mentioned that they bought the bike with great difficulty after marriage.

Manimegalai’s family friend, Arvind, who resides in Ashok Nagar had been driving Hussain’s bike for the last two days. Arvind complained with the police, who are currently investigating the matter.

Fans and other stars of the show Cooku with Comali are pouring their heart out in the comment section to help bring the couple some relief. Shrutika Arjun said on the social media site, “Oh god … mani don’t worry ..stay positive..take all necessary steps needed..let us know anytime if we could be of any help..hoping and praying u get it back as soon as possible”

