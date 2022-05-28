Cooku With Comali’s Kuraishi Celebrates Daughter's Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Stand-up comedian Kuraishi became one of the most popular contestants in the cookery show Cooku with Comali season 3, which presents a unique blend of comedy and cooking. Besides being par-excellence in professional life, Kuraishi doesn’t forget to cherish his personal life. Recently, an Instagram reel of Kuraishi celebrating his daughter Aira’s birthday went viral. The Instagram reel was shared on March 23.

The Instagram reel starts with visuals of a lavishly decorated hall. It was Aira’s first birthday and Kuraishi left no stone unturned to make it special. Needless to say, Aira had the best time of her life with a lot of guests, children happily playing an array of games and having delicacies. The Instagram reel went viral recently and has over 1,000 views.

A longer video of Aira’s birthday celebrations was shared by Kuraishi on YouTube, which has 66,700 subscribers. Aira looked every bit adorable. Kuraishi and his wife, holding Aira, also posed for a lot of photographs with guests. Kuraishi also presented gifts to children who arrived there. The occasion was made a lot more interesting by some hilarious acts.

Kuraishi also added a section in this video titled special segments. In this section, Kuraishi expressed his happiness and thanked everyone for coming to Aira’s birthday. It was followed by guests present there also expressing their happiness on this occasion.

The comment section was lined up with Kuraishi’s fans applauding him for such an impressive arrangement. Some wrote that these celebrations are a treat to eyes where everyone gathers to have a fun time.

Everyone wished for a happy and healthy life to Aira. People also wished for Kuraishi’s successful life. Many wrote that they are in love with his nature and work.

