Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco

Remember when Starbucks was the hot topic because some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeaway coffee cup in one of Game of Thrones' episode from the final season?

Well, something similar happened with BR Chopra's Mahabharata, the epic Indian mythological show which is currently re-running on DD Bharti.

While Bhishma Pitamah, played by Mukesh Khanna, is one popular character from the show known his devoted demeanour, a recent picture from the sets of Mahabharata has left netizens in splits. In one of the scenes, netizens spotted a desert cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah.

Nobody knew that a re-run of Mahabharata could make people spot such tiny mistakes, but the faux pas has got the internet laughing. After the picture went viral on social media, here is what people wrote about it:





Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Bhishma Pitamah

Air Cooler use krre hai#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QPBQ5f5EZq — Kishannn (@Kishannn2) April 21, 2020









Coolers were invented in 1951 ,



Lo Bhishma pitamah - apun hich bhagwan hai #mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

You can watch it here. Jump to 32:44.

The re-run of the popular show started after the government announced complete lockdown in India to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to televise the shows so as to encourage people to stay at home and spend time with their family.

Apart from Mahabharat, other 90’s shows such as Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have also made a comeback to the television. The broadcasters have also added shows for children, including Chota Bheem.

