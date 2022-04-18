Coolie No. 1 Actor Rajat Rawail Hospitalised, Says 'Keep Me In Your Prayers'

Bollywood actor Rajat Rawail has been hospitalised after a varicose vein burst in his right leg. As per a report in The Times of India, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai over the weekend. However, Rajat Rawail told the news portal that the bleeding has now stopped and that the wound is getting better. “As of now, the bleeding has stopped from the raptured vein in my leg. My wound is healing,” he said.

Rajat Rawail also mentioned that talked about his treatment and further mentioned that he has been adviced of proper bed rest by the doctors. For now, no visitors are allowed to meet the actor and surgery has been adviced for him. “I have been advised total bed rest with no visitors. I will be seeing senior vascular surgeon Dr Pankaj Patel tomorrow at Leelavati hospital, Bandra for a second opinion on my surgery and thereafter shall proceed accordingly,” he added.

“Thank you for all the concern and please keep me in your prayers,” Rajat Rawail concluded.

For the unversed, Varicose veins is a condition in which the blood vessels which take impure blood from one’s legs to the heart get twisted and enlarge, therefore increasing the pressure in the veins of the lower body.

On the work front, Rajat Rawail was last seen in Coolie No. 1 which was released in 2020 and also starred Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, the actor has also worked in several other movies including Judwaa 2 (2017), Policegiri (2013), Bodyguard (2011), and Ready (2011) among others.

Wishing Rajat Rawail a speedy recovery!

