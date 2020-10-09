Coolie No 1', Chhalaang', Middle Class Melodies' Among 9 Titles To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a new slate of nine movies, including Hindi titles Coolie No 1and Chhalaang and Tamil film Maara, that will premiere directly on the streaming service starting from October 15. Spanning five Indian languages, the diverse line-up also features Hindi film Durgavati, Kannada movies BheemaSenaNala Maharaja and Manne Number 13, Telugu feature Middle Class Melodies, along with previously announced Halal Love Story in Malayalam and Soorarai Pottru in Tamil.

The latest announcement follows the successful launch of the first wave of direct-to-service premieres of 10 films including big titles such as Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi earlier this year as theatres were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the previous slate of movies were loved and talked about.

So that gave us the motivation to go after bigger titles and this is what we have done. We were always on the lookout for a busy and effective programming between October and December. In its totality, it’s a pretty interesting and entertaining festive season that we hope to bring to our customers, Subramaniam told .