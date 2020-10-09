Coolie No 1, Durgavati, Soorarai Pottru Among 9 Highly-anticipated Movies of 2020 to Release on OTT

9 highly-anticipated movies of 2020, spanning five Indian languages will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video. The line-up features titles such as Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, Maara (Tamil) starring R Madhavan, and Manne Number 13 (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma, Chetan Gandharva along with previously announced Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story (Malayalam) and Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil). The movies will premiere on Prime Video within 2020.

Here's the complete schedule of the films:

Halal Love Story (Malayalam) - 15th October

Halal Love Story is an upcoming Malayalam comedy film directed by Zakariya Mohammed and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir in lead roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada)- 29th October

Bheema is an upcoming Kannada family entertainer directed by Karthik Saragur. The movie stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)- 30th October

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil language Action/Drama film directed by Sudha Kongara, Staring Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. This film is a fictionalised version of the book “Simply Fly” written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath.

Chhalaang (Hindi)- 13th November

Chhalaang is an inspirational social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushratt Baruchaa and directed by Hansal Mehta. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Manne Number 13 (Kannada)- 19th November

Maane Number 13 is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu)- 20th November

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle class melodies is a humour packed whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in the village where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Durgavati (Hindi)- 11th December

Directed by Ashok and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Durgavati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Maara (Tamil)- 17th December

Maara is an upcoming Tamil language romantic drama film directed by Dhilip Kumar. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Coolie No. 1 (Hindi)- 25th December

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Earlier films Indian films Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, LAW, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum, C U Soon, V, and Penguin were also released on the streaming service.