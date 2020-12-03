'Coolie No 1' Pair Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Dance Their Hearts Out in 'Teri Bhabhi' Song

Coolie No 1 makers have released the first track, titled Teri Bhabhi, from the upcoming remake. While the original 1995 flick featuring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor was a winner on the music front, the 2020 version also seems to be banking big on the song and dance front for the entertainment quotient.

In Teri Bhabhi song, director David Dhawan goes all out with production value as we see backgrounds dancers in large numbers and grand and elaborate sets are erected for the artists to perform. Moreover, Sara's costume, which is designed by Manish Malhotra, also adds spice to the dance number as she grooves to the peppy beats like no one is watching. Varun puts his heart into the performance and utilises his dancing skills to woo fans. Be rest assured that Teri Bhabhi song will make you want more from the upcoming comedy-entertainer Coolie No 1, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Music of Teri Bhabhi song is composed by Javed-Mohsin.

Recently, actor Shakti Kapoor, who featured in the original Coolie No 1 in a pivotal role, had shared that he wanted to be a part of the remake as well be he was late in calling the director and the casting had been finalised till then. During promotional interviews, Varun has even shared that their version of the movie is different from the original. Sara too has maintained that she has not tried to copy Karishma Kapoor and brings in her own element to the film.