Coolie No 1 Remake: David Dhawan Says No One Can Match Govinda and Karishma's Magic

After his 2017 movie Judwaa 2, director David Dhawan will now be back with Coolie No. 1 soon. The movie is a remake of his own 1995 hit of the same name that starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the lead.

The filmmaker was asked if the new lead, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, will be able to do justice to Govinda and Karishma's role. David, in a report published by The Asian Age, said that comparing the four will be unfair since they all come from a different time zone. “Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors.”

Talking about the upcoming comparisons between the original and the remake, he believes they are incomparable. “I agree that I am remaking my own film, so there will be comparisons. But what I’m saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It’s like comparing a Bentley with a Porche. They are not comparable,” he asserts. The 1995 movie is considered a cult classic. It is a remake if the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. The remake will also star Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever. The movie is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, and written by Farhad Samji. The movie will mark the on screen pair up Varun and Sara for the first time. Follow @News18Movies for more

