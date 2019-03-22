English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coolie No 1 Remake: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to Pair up for David Dhawan's Film
After successfully reviving father David Dhawan's yesteryear film Judwaa, Varun Dhawan is all set to bring back another comic blockbuster of the 90's, Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan.
After successfully reviving father David Dhawan's yesteryear film Judwaa, Varun Dhawan is all set to bring back another comic blockbuster of the 90's, Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan.
After successfully reviving father David Dhawan's yesteryear film Judwaa, Varun Dhawan is all set to bring back another comic blockbuster of the 90s, Coolie No. 1. As per reports, the filmmaker is set to bring on floors an adaptation of the film, originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. While Varun is said to take in Govinda's character, Karisma's role will be essayed by Sara Ali Khan.
Farhad Samji, who penned down the dialogues for Simmba, will be writing for the remake as well. "It is a boon for any writer to work with a dedicated actor like Varun. I narrated the dialogue draft to him recently and he immediately asked me for a copy, so he could rehearse his lines even though there is still time for the film to go on the floors. I am looking forward to teaming up with Sara for the second time," Mumbai Mirror quoted the writer as saying.
Coolie No 1 also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in pivotal roles and the film marked the beginning of David Dhawan 'No 1' series, followed by films like Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and Jodi No 1 among others.
This will be the third time when David and Varun will be working together. Earlier, the father-son duo came together for Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.
Other than this, Varun who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga, will next be seen in Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The actor also has Street Dancer in his kitty. On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of her last released film Simmba with Ranveer Singh is making headlines for her next project Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.
