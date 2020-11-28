Coolie No 1 Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan Compared to Govinda, Called Out for 'Overacting'

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 was released today. The comedy is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. The trailer shows Varun in multiple avatars - from trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty. Some of the original songs have also been included in the remake.

The trailer has sparked off a comparison between Govinda and Varun, and as expected, a section of fans are not impressed. Memes to criticise Varun's performance have surfaced on Twitter already. "My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting," tweeted one user.

My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting.#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #Boycottcoolieno1 pic.twitter.com/W4FT4DwzNX — Nikhil chadotra 🗯️ (@NikhilChadotra) November 28, 2020

Pretty sure that’s Govinda after watching the new #CoolieNo1Trailer. pic.twitter.com/NtUImHTavO — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) November 28, 2020

Trailer seems to be interesting. But at the same time it gives flavour Govinda & Karishma stater CoolieNo1. #SaraAliKhan can’t match to Karishma for sure. #VarunDhawan is also ok but by watching trailer can say @SirPareshRawal Ji steal limelight. #CoolieNo1 #CoolieNo1Trailer pic.twitter.com/Cfdf4coUra — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) November 28, 2020

Everyone to Varun Dhawan after watching #CoolieNo1Trailer pic.twitter.com/QxrTmkqamH — Siddharth Singh (@Siddharth_sss) November 28, 2020

Some tweets called for a boycott of the trailer over the issue of nepotism. "Boycott #CoolieNo1Trailer to teach the lesson to Nepo kids. The only way to give Justice to SSR. They have also disabled the like and dislike count. This fear is good," read a tweet.

Boycott #CoolieNo1Trailer to teach the lesson to Nepo kids. The only way to give Justice to SSR.They have also disabled the like and dislike count. ये डर अच्छा है।#KolkataRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/FsJ4UwfyuW — Anish Singh (@anishsist) November 28, 2020

Coolie No.1 trailer has released Me & my bois : #coolieno1trailer pic.twitter.com/jAS18T7dl6 — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 28, 2020

Not all comments were negative, though. Many found the trailer entertaining and posted they are waiting for the film to release.

Super Amazing & Wonderful Trauler of CoolieNo.1, its mindblowing & full comedy🔥🔥 @Varun_dvn & @SirPareshRawal You both are making us so much laughhh😂🔥 #SaraAliKhan Is also too good & perfect in the role & giving her best⚡💗 #CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer — Vaibhav Garg (@iamVaibhavGarg) November 28, 2020

Presenting you the One of the finest and Funniest scene from the movie #CoolieNo1 You can't stop laughing after watching #CoolieNo1Trailer full of such hilarious scenes#VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/tZDyTg0gPE — Varun Dhawan World (@world_dhawan) November 28, 2020

The official synopsis of David Dhawan's 45th film reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.