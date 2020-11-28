News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Coolie No 1 Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan Compared to Govinda, Called Out for 'Overacting'

While some called Varun Dhawan's performance overacting, others called for a boycott of the trailer over the issue of nepotism.

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 was released today. The comedy is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. The trailer shows Varun in multiple avatars - from trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty. Some of the original songs have also been included in the remake.

The trailer has sparked off a comparison between Govinda and Varun, and as expected, a section of fans are not impressed. Memes to criticise Varun's performance have surfaced on Twitter already. "My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting," tweeted one user.

Some tweets called for a boycott of the trailer over the issue of nepotism. "Boycott #CoolieNo1Trailer to teach the lesson to Nepo kids. The only way to give Justice to SSR. They have also disabled the like and dislike count. This fear is good," read a tweet.

Not all comments were negative, though. Many found the trailer entertaining and posted they are waiting for the film to release.

The official synopsis of David Dhawan's 45th film reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.


