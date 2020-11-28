Coolie No 1 Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan Compared to Govinda, Called Out for 'Overacting'
While some called Varun Dhawan's performance overacting, others called for a boycott of the trailer over the issue of nepotism.
November 28, 2020
The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 was released today. The comedy is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. The trailer shows Varun in multiple avatars - from trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty. Some of the original songs have also been included in the remake.
The trailer has sparked off a comparison between Govinda and Varun, and as expected, a section of fans are not impressed. Memes to criticise Varun's performance have surfaced on Twitter already. "My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting," tweeted one user.
My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting.#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #Boycottcoolieno1 pic.twitter.com/W4FT4DwzNX— Nikhil chadotra 🗯️ (@NikhilChadotra) November 28, 2020
Pretty sure that’s Govinda after watching the new #CoolieNo1Trailer. pic.twitter.com/NtUImHTavO— Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) November 28, 2020
Trailer seems to be interesting. But at the same time it gives flavour Govinda & Karishma stater CoolieNo1. #SaraAliKhan can’t match to Karishma for sure. #VarunDhawan is also ok but by watching trailer can say @SirPareshRawal Ji steal limelight. #CoolieNo1 #CoolieNo1Trailer pic.twitter.com/Cfdf4coUra— Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) November 28, 2020
#coolieno1trailer @SrBachchan @govindaahuja21 after watching the trailer : pic.twitter.com/QHY8lDQTPW— humourouslyyours (@_Satirist_) November 28, 2020
Everyone to Varun Dhawan after watching #CoolieNo1Trailer pic.twitter.com/QxrTmkqamH— Siddharth Singh (@Siddharth_sss) November 28, 2020
Some tweets called for a boycott of the trailer over the issue of nepotism. "Boycott #CoolieNo1Trailer to teach the lesson to Nepo kids. The only way to give Justice to SSR. They have also disabled the like and dislike count. This fear is good," read a tweet.
Boycott #CoolieNo1Trailer to teach the lesson to Nepo kids. The only way to give Justice to SSR.They have also disabled the like and dislike count. ये डर अच्छा है।#KolkataRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/FsJ4UwfyuW— Anish Singh (@anishsist) November 28, 2020
Coolie No.1 trailer has released Me & my bois : #coolieno1trailer pic.twitter.com/jAS18T7dl6— Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 28, 2020
Not all comments were negative, though. Many found the trailer entertaining and posted they are waiting for the film to release.
Wow Sara and Varun are superb in Coolie #CoolieNo1Trailer @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/T14FAjnLdC— Geetaofficial (@Geetaofficial1) November 28, 2020
Super Amazing & Wonderful Trauler of CoolieNo.1, its mindblowing & full comedy🔥🔥 @Varun_dvn & @SirPareshRawal You both are making us so much laughhh😂🔥 #SaraAliKhan Is also too good & perfect in the role & giving her best⚡💗 #CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer— Vaibhav Garg (@iamVaibhavGarg) November 28, 2020
Presenting you the One of the finest and Funniest scene from the movie #CoolieNo1 You can't stop laughing after watching #CoolieNo1Trailer full of such hilarious scenes#VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/tZDyTg0gPE— Varun Dhawan World (@world_dhawan) November 28, 2020
The official synopsis of David Dhawan's 45th film reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.
Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.