Coolie No 1 Trailer Released, Kangana Ranaut Calls Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi 'Kind Souls'

The highly-anticipated trailer of Coolie No. 1 has dropped online, and Varun Dhawan's multiple avatars will blow your mind. From trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty, the actor appears in so many avatars that you will lose count while watching the trailer.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi "kind souls". Kangana used the adjectives while talking about her recent experience with the government of Maharashtra.

Bigg Boss 14's upcoming Weekend Ka War episode is going to have some high-voltage drama. The latest promo shows host Salman Khan will be dropping the bombshell on the housemates as he announced that Bigg Boss 14 finale will take place next week, much to everyone’s shock. The promo shows Salman saying, “Ab Scene Paltega, ab Bigg Boss 14 ka finale 1 week of January nhi, balki next week hoga."

Actress Ankita Lokhande has often taken to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June this year. However, on Saturday, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, famous for their song Bekhayali, are engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday because the singer-composer team has never hinted at a romantic relationship in the past.

