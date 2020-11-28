Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Deserves a Big Screen Release

The highly-anticipated trailer of Coolie No. 1 has dropped online, and Varun Dhawan's multiple avatars will blow your mind. From trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty, the actor appears in so many avatars that you will lose count while watching the trailer.

It also gives glimpses into the old songs that have been recreated, as well as some new ones. You'll also look for Kader Khan in Paresh Rawal, who plays Sara Ali Khan's father. Whether the latter is able to measure up, we'll find out when the film releases.

This one's a full on masala entertainer in the truest sense of the term. David Dhawan has gone all out in his 45th film. It is a pity that it is going straight to digital. A film like this deserves a big screen release, especially in Tier 2 cities where the audience isn't afraid of clapping and whistling in the theatre.

As of now, the official synopsis released by Amazon Prime Video reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Coolie No.1 is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. It’s produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh. Bringing festive cheer this Christmas, Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here:

“These are truly exciting times for Indian entertainment. I am happy that our labour of love will be viewed by a global audience. Sara and Varun had big shoes to fill in and they have done a remarkable job. I’m looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our film," said director David Dhawan.

“I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me,” said actor Varun Dhawan, “The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations. I am very happy that viewers across the world will be able to enjoy Christmas with Coolie No. 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.”