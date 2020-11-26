Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Reveals His Various Quirky Avatars in New Poster, Sara Ali Khan Adds Spice

Highly anticipated remake, Coolie No 1 is all set to greet audiences on Christmas Day 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the comedy film has been revealed to drop on November 28 at noon and a new poster teases what is in store in the upcoming film starring heartthrobs Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Varun is seen in his various avatars in the new poster of Coolie No 1. Sara is dressed as a Marathi girl, who is killing it with her expressions. The new movie poster is sure to leave you excited for Varun and Sara's on-screen pairing in the remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sara and Varun have been promoting their upcoming film in and around Mumbai for sometime now.

Amid coronavirus scare, Coolie No 1 has been delayed from May to December and is finally arriving on OTT. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever are also in the cast.