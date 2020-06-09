Cop Warns Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as They Take Taimur Out Amid Coronavirus, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out in Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday after spending close to three months in lockdown at their home. The power couple were seen enjoying a leisure walk in the city's tourist spot with their son Taimur as a nanny accompanied the trio.

However, as much as it was refreshing to see the celebrity couple out and about the city while the restrictions were lifted slightly amid the coronavirus spread, many pointed out that they ignored safety guidelines by not wearing breathing masks at all times. Meanwhile, a video is also doing the rounds on social media of Saif and Kareena where the two are being warned by a cop that they are not allowed to bring children out yet.

In the video, an enforcement officer, who is not visible on camera, says, "Bringing out kids is not allowed." At the moment, Saif is seen pulling his mask over his mouth as Tamiur is seen perched on his shoulders. Saif and Kareena are seen heeding to cop's advice but their carelessness did not go down well with fans.

On the movies front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman opposite debutante Alaya F. The movie was liked by certain section of viewers and Alaya's performance was especially appreciated by many.

Kareena, on the other hand, will next feature in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, currently set for Christmas 2020 release. Apart from this, Kareena is also starring in Karan Johar directorial Takht.

