Cops Arrest Woman Who Accused Actor Karan Oberoi of Rape

In a sudden turn of events, the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a woman who had lodged a false case of rape against television actor-singer Karan Oberoi, an official said.

Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6 for allegedly raping and blackmailing the woman, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on June 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the woman's arrest by the Oshiwara Police for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an assault on herself on May 25.

The woman had claimed that on May 25 two motorcycle-borne men assaulted her and left a note purportedly asking her to "take back" her case against Oberoi, failing which they threatened to splash acid on her.

A couple of days later, the police arrested the duo, one of whom turned out to be a relative of the woman's lawyer. The two men confessed that the attack was pre-planned and they were paid Rs 10,000 for it.

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to the television actor and singer a month after he was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman. Granting a Rs 50,000 bail to Oberoi, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere came down heavily on the victim and the police in the matter, said his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari.

In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.

Follow @News18Movies for more