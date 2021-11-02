Cops Prevent Shah Rukh Khan Fans from Gathering Outside Mannat, Say Actor in Alibaug With Family

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday is no less than a festival for his legion of fans that gather outside Mannat in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their superstar as he usually comes out and waves at them from a platform built inside his bungalow in Bandra.

However, this year, Shah Rukh is having a rather low-key birthday celebration. The past month has been difficult for Shah Rukh and his family. SRK’s son Aryan Khan recently returned home, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case, on October 28.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday, Massive Crowd Gathers Outside Mannat to Wish Him

As per a report in ETimes, the ACP of Bandra zone, who was posted at Mannat this morning, stopped media personnel and fans from assembling outside the actor’s residence. The Police officers claimed that they got a message from SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, informing them that the actor, his son Aryan Khan and the family are at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, on the eve of SRK’s birthday, thousands of his fans gathered outside Mannat to celebrate their favourite actor’s special day. Mumbai Police have deployed huge security, barricades, and roadblocks at various points to stop the fans of SRK from crowding around the actor’s home or on the Bandstand promenade.

There are also reports doing the round that Shah Rukh is expected to make a huge announcement related to his upcoming film Pathan on his birthday. Unconfirmed reports state that the teaser for the Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action-thriller is already ready and the production house could make an announcement about the same on SRK’s birthday.

