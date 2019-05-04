Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Core Cast of Stree to Return for Sequel, Film to Go on Floors Next Year

A sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy "Stree" is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast.

IANS

May 4, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Core Cast of Stree to Return for Sequel, Film to Go on Floors Next Year
A Still from YouTube
A sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy "Stree" is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast.

Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men in the night during festival season. It was based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, "Stree" had earned Rs 180 crore worldwide.
A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage.

"It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for 'Stree 2'. The expectations are high on 'Stree 2', so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said.

The core cast of "Stree" will be returning for the sequel, it added.

Meanwhile, Rao is set to star in another horror-comedy, "Rooh-Afza", backed by Vijan's Maddock Films banner.

The film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, will revolve around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

"Rooh-Afza" will reportedly share the same universe with "Stree".

