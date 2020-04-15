MOVIES

1-MIN READ

O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana: Mumbai Police Give 'Stree' Touch to COVID-19 Awareness Poster

After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Indian cops have completely become innovative and creative with their COVID-19 messages. After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.

Tweaking the famous dialogue "O stree kal aana" from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy "Stree", Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : "O corona kabhi mat aana."

The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".

Sharing the Mumbai Police poster, Shraddha wrote: "Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets."

Likewise, in order to make people wear masks whenever they step outside due to the viral pandemic, Pune police has an innovative meme.

Posted on Twitter through their official handle, the tweet features Aamir Khan in his 2008 film Ghajini’s look. In the movie, Aamir had different things tattooed on his body as his character suffered from short-term memory loss.

In the morphed picture, however, a more important reminder is visible over Aamir’s poster, which says, “Forget everything but don’t forget to wear a mask”. Also, Aamir’s angry face has been covered with a mask.

