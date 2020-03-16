Coronavirus: 79 Booked for Organising Mass Reception for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar

Dr Rajith Kumar, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 2 Malayalam, enjoys a sizeable fan following after his stint with the reality show. However, the fans in were in for an unexpected legal action against them as they flocked in and around the Kochi International Airport in Nedumbassery in Ernakulam to receive their idol return from Chennai upon being evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Ernakulam District Collector B Suhas has initiated legal action against 79, comprising 75 identifiable persons and four known faces, for breaking the COVID-19 norms in existence.

Terming it a shame on Malayalis, the collector, in is Facebook page writes: “The time when the entire world is under vigil against COVID-19 spread, what a television show contestant and his fans have displayed on the airport premises have brought shame to each and every Malayali. Law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to these kinds of law breakers when the religious-political and community organisers are keeping away from gatherings of all sorts.”

Rajith Kumar, a lecturer, public speaker and author landed in trouble after he smeared green chili paste on fellow contestant Reshma’s eyes during a school task. He was temporarily expelled from the show, however, a return ticket remained a far cry. A few days later, Rajith came out of the Bigg Boss ‘secret room’ where he was supposed to have spent the days he was away from the show. However, a meeting with host Mohanlal and apologies made to Reshma’s parents could not ensure his return.

Rajith returned soon to his native, to the midst of his fans awaiting at the airport on March 15. People have gathered in huge numbers hours before his arrival by 9pm, waiting to catch a glimpse of Rajith, who came waving at his aficionados. At a time when public are told to maintain social distance against COVID-19 scare, people were seen embracing Rajith and clicking photos with him. The photographs went viral on social media in no time.

Other than the District Collector, Minister for Co- Operation, Tourism and Devaswom, Kadakampally Surendran has warned the public not to engage in similar acts in the face of a pandemic breakout. “The Government is all set to take legal action against the organisers of this gathering,” Kadakampally wrote in a Facebook post.

