Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor Issue Advisory to Fans

While the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra issued advisory to their fans as they shared ways to stay safe and keep others around them that way too.

Big B took to social media to recite a poem on coronavirus pandemic as he can be seen advising his fans that they regularly wash hands with soap water. Priyanka, on the other hand, shared that people should just stick to greeting each other with namaste instead of touching. She also shared a video of all the times she greeted the public and her fans by joining hands in front of them. Check out Big B and Priyanka's message for their fans amid coronavirus pandemic.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020

Separately, actor Anil Kapoor was seen sporting a breathing mask when he arrived for an event in Mumbai. It would be safe to assume that he is taking care of public hygiene amid growing cases of coronavirus in India.

Actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Stay safe guys, can't stress enough."

Currently, all precautionary measures as per protocol such as contact tracing, screening and home quarantine of suspected coronavirus patients have been initiated by countries across the globe.

The entertainment industry has prepared for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, canceling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and scuttling concert tours until it’s safe to welcome crowds back.

