Coronavirus: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Shifted to Isolation Ward, Raju Kher and Family in Home Quarantine

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Dulari is now admitted to Kokilaben Hospital and has been shifted to isolation ward, Anupam said in a new video post, in which he also thanks fans and well wishers for their concern

The actor took to social media to share the health update on his family. "Mother has been shifted to isolation ward. Raju and his family are in home quarantine. I am sure they are in good hands and will recover soon," Anupam says.

Anupam also stresses on the importance of social distancing and the need to stay indoors amid virus spread for safety and urges everyone to take it seriously. "One thing I wanted to tell you was words like 'social distancing' and 'stay safe' are not mere expressions. They are reality. It needs to be taken seriously. There seems to be a belief that we are talking from a distance and wearing masks, so we can be relaxed. No. I don't think its going to work like that. This virus is serious and if you do not need to step outside and if you have option to stay in, then do not go outside. This relaxation that it's been four months and all will be fine now, no its not like this. Staying home is essential for safety. Please don't be under the impression that this is now the latest norm just go and speak about it and everything will be fine. It will not be. So please take it seriously."

Check out Anupam's video message for fans here after some of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.