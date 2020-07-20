Coronavirus: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari to be Discharged from Hospital, Will Quarantine at Home

Anupam Kher, on Monday, took to social media to share health update after his mother Dulari and some members of the family tested coronavirus positive a week ago. In his latest video, Anupam said that Dulari has been declared by the staff at Kokilaben hospital as 'healthy by all medical parameters' and will soon be discharged for home quarantining.

In the video Anupam says, "There's good news my friends. Doctors at Kokilaben hospital have said that my mother is healthy by all medical parameters to go back home and self-quarantine for the next eight days and she is on her road to recovery. And so are my brother Raju, his wife Reema and my niece Vrinda."

In the video, Anupam also thanked all the medical staff at Kokilaben hospital for taking good care of his mother. He further expressed his gratitude to the fans and well-wishers for praying for the family. Take a look at the complete video shared by Anupam here.

On July 12, Anupam shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also revealed that he had tested negative for the deadly infection.