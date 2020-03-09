English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus: Bollywood Films to Reschedule Release Dates as Shooting Gets Delayed and Box Office Takes a Hit

Bollywood films

With coronavirus spreading far and wide, shooting of major Bollywood films stands delayed. Moreover, the box office business, both overseas and domestic, has also been hit.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
Coronavirus outbreak will be forcing several Hindi films to reschedule their release dates, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report. He did not mention the names of the films that will be changing their theatrical debut date but claimed that box office businesses of films overseas and domestic has seen a major decline after the widespread coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, after it was confirmed that James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed by seven months and will now release in November 2020, there are reports doing the rounds that Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been changing locations due to coronavirus scare. Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Takht, whose principal photography was to begin in March, has also not gone on the floors yet and will be in the list of Bollywood projects affected by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium (March 13) and Hollywood film Black Widow (April 30, India) will not see delay in release. Marvel Studios is in fact pressing with May 1 release of highly anticipated action film worldwide.

The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan, whose Baaghi 3 released on Friday, March 6 also expressed his views on how the coronavirus is affecting film business. "Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to," he told PTI in an interview.

