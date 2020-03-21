Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining with Vendors, Kanika Kapoor is the Latest Fancy of Meme Makers

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai stepped out of her home in Mumbai to buy vegetables from a street vendor recently. Considering the coronavirus pandemic and the fear of its spread has affected many people in the country, Rashami was sure to not flout safety norms as she donned a breathing mask before stepping out in public.

Rashami was seen wearing a red, printed dress and even posed for the paparazzi as she lowered her mask during her utility run. Interesting thing happening while Rashami shopped was that she asked the vegetable vendor to offer her discounted price. That is, she bargained for the products she bought.



Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow. The epicentre of her reckless act turned out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself.

As Kanika's story broke, netizens were quick to slam her for reckless and irresponsible behaviour. Amid the widespread panic caused by Kanika, some social media users also turned to her hit tracks like Supergirl from China to make memes on the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan for his efforts to spread awareness among his fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “The young actors have something to say...Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

Kartik, who is know for his monologues, took to the social media platform to share an advisory on social distancing in his ‘signature style’. Urging people to take the pandemic seriously, Kartik wrote, “#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style...Social Distancing is the only solution, yet (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared her concern over the coronavirus crisis and had urged her fans to the practice social distancing. And now she and husband Nick have come together for a special video message for the world.

Nick says in the video, "I know it is an unsure time for all of us but hope you are doing okay. Sending everyone positive vibes." To this Priyanka adds, "Lets just take care of each other and hope everyone is safe out there. Just lots of love." Priyanka can be seen holding Nick's arms while they make the video which is captioned, "Love you all."

Amala Paul has tied the nuptial knot with her long-term beau Bhavinder Singh. The wedding took place in a traditional manner and was attended by close friends and family members.

According to a report in India Today, singer Bhavinder Sing has shared the images from their wedding ceremony on the photo-sharing platform Instagram but later deleted them.

