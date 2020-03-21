Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining for Veggies from Vendor

Rashami Desai stepped out of her home in Mumbai to buy vegetables from a street vendor recently. Considering the coronavirus pandemic and the fear of its spread has affected many people in the country, Rashami was sure to not flout safety norms as she donned a breathing mask before stepping out in public.

Read: Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread

Rashami, who has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4, where she will play Shalaka, was seen wearing a red, printed dress and even posed for the paparazzi as she lowered her mask during her utility run. Interesting thing happening while Rashami shopped was that she asked the vegetable vendor to offer her discounted price. That is, she bargained for the products she bought. Pictures and videos of Rashami buying groceries were shared online by paparazzi and are being liked and shared by many of her fans.

Before Naagin 4, Rashami wooed the audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Rashami has replaced actress Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in Naagin 4. Rashami and Jasmin have earlier shared screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak. Naagin 4 airs on Colors TV. A new promo of the ongoing supernatural TV show features Rashami in a different avatar.

Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Heartfelt Message for Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Watch Video

Follow @News18Movies for more