Coronavirus Effect: UK Schedule of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' Postponed

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the UK schedule of Anshuman Jha's debut directorial "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" has been postponed.

"We were to fly out on March 16 and begin to shoot between March 21 to April 10 at Kent but given the current scenario, we don't wish to put anyone at risk. And therefore we are postponing the shoot.

Read: Coronavirus Scare: Masked Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song with Kiara Advani

"It's a hard decision but the most sensible one at this time. And I wish everyone stays safe and healthy," Anshuman said.

Written by Bikas Mishra, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is a black comedy thriller. It stars Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Rasika Dugal.

As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of James Bond film No Time To Die and Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway have already been rescheduled for later months in the year.

Read: Coronavirus Brings Entertainment World to a Standstill

The release of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, too has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The filmmaker released a statement on Thursday, confirming that Sooryavanshi will not be hitting the theatres on March 24.

Rohit posted on Instagram, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience..."

Follow @News18Movies for more