Coronavirus: Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Maintain Social Distance as They Recreate Iconic Bollywood Scene

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan

Irfan and Yusuf recreate the scene of famous Bollywood movie 'Surya' as they turn Amrish Puri and Raaj Kumar respectively.

Amidst lockdown across the country due to deadly coronavirus, celebrities including sports persons, musicians, actors and others are taking to social media in order to create awareness and entertain their fans.

Joining the bandwagon is former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has shared a video on Instagram in which he and his brother Yusuf Pathan can be seen recreating a scene from Bollywood film Surya. The movie starred legendary actors Raaj Kumar and Amrish Puri.

The video till now has crossed over two lakh views and has been liked over 55 thousand times.

In the video, one can see Yusuf sitting on a chair in style, seemingly enacting Raaj Kumar while Irfan, who is standing can be seen playing Amrish Puri’s part. The clip has been captioned as, “Lala hath to mila leta @yusuf_pathan #home #quarantine #brothers (sic)."

Lala hath to mila leta @yusuf_pathan #home #quarantine #brothers

Irfan has also been vocal in sharing tips and also raising awareness regarding COVID-19. In another post, he has shared a series of videos in which he has asked his fans to maintain good personal hygiene and not hold or be a part of gatherings where there are chances of huge crowds.

In the video, the former cricketer has urged people to wash hands with soap and running water till their wrists. He has also mentioned the importance of building immunity in which he has asked people to consume good healthy food inclusive of fruits and also have an ample amount of water. He has also urged his fans to not be afraid of the deadly pandemic, instead take precautionary measures in order to stay safe.

