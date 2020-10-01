'CoronaVirus' is First Movie to Release in Theatres After Shutdown

Director Ram Gopal Varma’s next film CoronaVirus will be released in cinema halls. The 58-year-old announced on his social media accounts that the film will be the first one to release post lockdown. Following the recent guidelines of the Unlock 5.0 by the government, theatres across the country are allowed to open doors from October 15. Cinemas halls in the country had been shut since mid-March.

CoronaVirus will revolve around members of the family who contract the deadly infection during the pandemic induced lockdown. The film entirely shot during India lockdown was earlier announced for an OTT release.

CORONAVIRUS film is about a family caught in the LOCKDOWN situation and has been entirely shot during LOCKDOWN and will be 1st film to release after LOCKDOWN is lifted on movie theatres #CoronaVirusFilm,” wrote RGV via Twitter.

The film directed by Agasthya Manju stars Brochevarevarura fame Srikanth Iyengar. Other members of the cast include Vamsee Chaganti, Dora Sai Teja, Sonia Akula and Dakkshi Guttikonda. The cinematography of the low budget thriller is by V Malharbhatt Joshi. CoronaVirus is jointly bankrolled by Ram Gopal Varma and Annapu Reddy Yella Reddy. The trailer of the CoronaVirus was launched in May by Varma, who has also written the film.

The Home Ministry’s announcement on September 30 for the reopening of theatres has been welcomed by The Multiplex Association of India. In an exception, West Bengal could reopen cinema halls October 1 onwards.

Ram Gopal Varma has nearly ten films in the pipeline for this year. Few of them including Power Star, Climax and Thriller are already streaming on Varma’s own PPV site RGV World Theatre.

Ram Gopal Varma charges the audience to watch his films on the direct-to-home platform. The rest of RGV’s projects scheduled for 2020 will be released in the approaching months. 12 'O' Clock, Dangerous, Murder and Enter The Girl Dragon are in filming stage.