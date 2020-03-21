Coronavirus: Janhvi Kapoor Satisfies Her Creative Urge by Painting

With shooting for film and commercial shoots stopped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is trying to be productive during her unscheduled break. Sharing a picture from her household activity time on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Self isolation productivity."
In the snap, Janhvi can be seen painting as she poses amid drawings that she seemingly made.
Much like Janhvi, a lot of celebs are using this free time to satisfy their creative urge. Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan had shared a video where he can be seen sketching on paper. He captioned it, “sketching."
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is catching up with her passion for music at home. Sharing a video on the photo-sharing platform, she wrote, "Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe (sic)."
Shilpa Shetty, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Raj Kundra, is using this time to spend some quality time with her family. She posted an clip n which she and her son Viaan can be seen having a fun time at home.
"How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can’t be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad!♀ Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn't going to help as much as you'd think it would You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it’s a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home ❤, with a special appearance by Simba! (Who nearly got her tail dyed) By the way, the t-shirts we're wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids' daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try. Things required: • A pair of gloves • White t-shirt • Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho
