Coronavirus: Janhvi Kapoor Satisfies Her Creative Urge by Painting

With shooting for film and commercial shoots stopped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is trying to be productive during her unscheduled break. Sharing a picture from her household activity time on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Self isolation productivity."

In the snap, Janhvi can be seen painting as she poses amid drawings that she seemingly made.

Much like Janhvi, a lot of celebs are using this free time to satisfy their creative urge. Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan had shared a video where he can be seen sketching on paper. He captioned it, “sketching."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is catching up with her passion for music at home. Sharing a video on the photo-sharing platform, she wrote, "Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Raj Kundra, is using this time to spend some quality time with her family. She posted an clip n which she and her son Viaan can be seen having a fun time at home.

