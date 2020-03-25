MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdown: Sidharth Shukla Requests Fans to Stay Indoors, Says Please Don't Treat This Like a Vacation

Sidharth's music video 'Bhula Dunga' also featuring his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been released. Now, he urges fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has requested his fans to take the nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus seriously. The actor says 'Please don't treat this like a vacation'.

Read: Anil Kapoor, Taapsee, Sonakshi Lead Bollywood in Supporting 21-Days #TotalLockdown

"Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCoronaStaying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona (sic)," wrote Sidharth.

India has reported more than 500 positive cases of coronavirus across the country. So far, eleven people have lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

Read: Are Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in a Relationship?

Meanwhile, Sidharth's music video Bhula Dunga also featuring Shehnaaz Gill has been released. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval, and directed by Punit J Pathak. This also marks the first collaboration of SidNaaz post Bigg Boss 13.

