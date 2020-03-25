Coronavirus Lockdown: Sidharth Shukla Requests Fans to Stay Indoors, Says Please Don't Treat This Like a Vacation

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has requested his fans to take the nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus seriously. The actor says 'Please don't treat this like a vacation'.

"Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCoronaStaying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona (sic)," wrote Sidharth.

Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

Staying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

India has reported more than 500 positive cases of coronavirus across the country. So far, eleven people have lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's music video Bhula Dunga also featuring Shehnaaz Gill has been released. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval, and directed by Punit J Pathak. This also marks the first collaboration of SidNaaz post Bigg Boss 13.

