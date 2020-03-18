Coronavirus Outbreak: Arjun Kapoor Asks Paparazzi to be 'Sensitive and Sensible'

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who often pens down emotional note for his family and friends, wrote a long note for paparazzi on social media amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun narrated his experience as to how paparazzi started clicking his pictures when he came out of his doctor’s clinic.

Read: Coronavirus: Rakul Preet Singh Shoots with Masked Crew, See Pic

The Ki and Ka star, in his note, said that he had to visit his doctor for regular ultrasound as he was not sure if his physio would continue in view of the present circumstances.

When he stepped out of the doctor’s clinic, Kapoor said, paparazzi started clicking his pictures. Kapoor, who was wearing a mask, did not pose for photos and asked photographers to go home and rest. The actor usually obliges when paps ask for photographs.

Read: Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears

He further wrote that he loves his job and enjoys media attention but this is not the right time (in context of COVID-19) to behave like normal days and pose for pictures.

The Panipat actor added, “Short term distance is better for long term proximity that everyone enjoys." He ended the note by saying, “Stay healthy and stay home.”

Arjun recently shared a photo on social media, in which he can be seen posing for the camera and giving a glimpse of his shelf filled with DVDs. Along with the snap, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote that the DVDs are going to be his lifesaver for the next two weeks. The actor is in self-quarantine in the light of growing cases of coronavirus.

Release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he is sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

