Coronavirus Brings Down the Curtain on Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

The shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which is a reality show starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, has come to an end due to sudden rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Earlier, there were reports that the show will off air on March 27 due to poor TRP.

Along with Shehnaaz and Paras, all the contestants (suitors) have evacuated the house/set where the shooting for the show was being carried out. This happened on Tuesday night, claim reports.

Contestants including Sanjjana Galrani, Navdeesh, Vikas Gupta took to their social media to share pictures and group selfies from the last day from the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, they informed their fans about the show coming to an end due to coronavirus. Vikas also shared a group selfie from the sets of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with all the contestants.

To restrict the spread of COVID-19, Indian film bodies including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on Sunday, March 15, decided to put shootings of films, television shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

India has so far reported three deaths due to coronavirus, one of which was from Maharashtra. The state has so far reported 41 positive cases of COVID-19.

