Coronavirus Outbreak: Gwyneth Paltrow Sleeps with Mask on, Cautions Fans

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared a stressful selfie wearing an N95 mask on a plane on her way to Paris to caution her fans to protect themselves from coronavirus. Paltrow also used the reference of Contagion, the 2011 film she was a part of where she gets contaminated with a deadly virus, very similar in nature to the present one, and dies. The actress also advised her fans to not shake hands and wash them thoroughly.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."

While her fans and friends commented on her picture to stay safe, actress Kate Hudson commented, "At least you have the right mask!!!" This was in reference to when Kate wore a regular surgical mask during her travels. Her fans went to say that the surgical mask will not help her and she should wear an N95 instead.

The 2011 movie contagion starring Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Marion Cottilard, Jude Law and Lawrence Fishburn recently came into news as it seemed to "predict" the spread of the deadly coronavirus. In the film too, Paltrow's character Beth Emhoff gets in contact with a deadly virus from her trip to China, which leads to her and her son's death. This then leads to a worldwide panic. The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh.

