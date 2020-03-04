Coronavirus Outbreak In Delhi: Tahira Kashyap Shares Mask-clad Selfie from Airport

Writer Tahira Kashyap, who is recently in Delhi, has the perfect bang-on captions for all the situations. The 35-year-old filmmaker shared a concerning post, with a subtle taste of humour, to question the current situation amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Posting a mask-clad selfie, Tahria wrote, “Trip to delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What’s happening to my earth? Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other...collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for”.

She also mentioned that the current scenario in the national capital caused anxiety to her. “I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack”.

The post was followed by a hilarious observation. She called herself fashionable while clicking the left profile in a mask-clad selfie. She called these masks as the next Louis Vuittons and we can’t agree more. “Mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile,” She concluded.

Tahira has directed a short movie titled Toffee in 2018, co-produced by her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The 18-mins movie stars Asha Sharma, Sammaera Jaiswal and Prabjyot Singh.