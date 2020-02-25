Coronavirus Outbreak: Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 Delays Shooting in Italy

Due to the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures is delaying its plans for a three-week shoot of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy. As per preliminary announcement, the seventh film in the popular franchise will hit the theatres worldwide on July 23, 2021.

As per reports, Italy has more than 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and the local government in Venice, where Mission Impossible 7 was to start production soon, has halted public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus. The decision from the production house also includes monitoring the situation going further.

A statement reads: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7,'” Paramount said. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Meanwhile, Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct the two Mission Impossible films after the blockbuster success of Rogue Nation and Fallout. The eighth film will release on August 5, 2022. Director McQuarrie had earlier announced that Mission Impossible 7 & 8 would be shot back to back.

