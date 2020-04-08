Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan Pledges to Provide Food for Poor, Jobless And Healthcare Workers

Varun Dhawan, who has been actively trying to help out people in the times of coronavirus, has now pledged to provide food for poor and healthcare workers.

In an Instagram post, Varun announced that he has decided to provide free meals to those who are poor and are without homes or jobs.

“With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I’ve committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can. -Varun Dhawan,” he wrote in the post.



Previously, Varun has donated a sum of Rs 30 Lakh to PM CARES fund in order to fight the battle against COVID-19.



I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020



The actor had contributed Rs 25 Lakhs to the Maharashtra CM's relief fund. Informing about the same in a tweet, he said, I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir."





I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Other Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra have also made contributions to the PM CARES fund and other organisations that are working to combat the disease and help those who are affected by it.

Meanwhile, as per the government day on Wednesday, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in India, and a total of 149 people have lost their lives due to the same.

