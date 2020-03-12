Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Cinema Halls to Stay Shut Till March 31, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all cinema halls in Delhi will remain shut till March 31, even as number of coronavirus cases in India shot up to 73. All schools and colleges will also be closed till March end in the national capital, while all public places such as malls, etc. will have to be disinfected compulsorily.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and issued a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to alarming levels of inaction. The deadly virus is fast turning into a potential threat for showbiz and its effect can be seen on the entertainment industry too.

The closing of cinema halls will affect the business of films releasing in this period. Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is releasing on March 13. Delhi is an important market and the box office performance of much-awaited comeback film of the actor will be affected.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is slated for a March 24 release, while Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will finally see the light of day on March 20. Delhi cine-goers might have to miss out on these films in order to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Most recently, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3's box office business took a hit after coronavirus scare spread in India. In case of Sooryavanshi, reports say that Akshay, Rohit Shetty, Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment and Karan Johar have been holding meetings and the film is likely to be postponed.

